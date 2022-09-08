'Empire building at Hutt City Council revealed'

Thursday, 8 September, 2022 - 09:27

The current Mayor of Hutt City Council and his supporting councillors have been unable to explain a $120 million budget blowout on administration costs in the Council’s long-term plan. They voted in favour of it last year, so they ought to know, but don’t. They finally asked the staff to detail the extra spending.

The report from staff is shocking. Mayoral candidate Tony Stallinger says "They reveal empire building on a vast scale. Why was the community not consulted on all this new spending?"

The staff response explains $94 million of the extra spending. On average costs are up by a massive 60%. "This will get worse once their low inflation assumptions are updated", said Stallinger.

The Council has substantially increased spending for all administration departments. This includes spending on the Mayor’s Office, Communications, Planning, Legal Services, Human Resources, Finance, and Information Technology.

The Mayor has been telling people that Council’s big rates increases in the last three years were to fund an infrastructure deficit. It turns out that the money has gone into the Laings Road building while potholes get worse around the city. Very little of the 30% increase in rates has gone into infrastructure.

Stallinger believes the Mayor and his team’s denial indicates that they did not even notice the biggest budget blowout in the history of Hutt City Council. "They did not appreciate what they signed off on'' he says.

Stallinger is standing for election with a team of candidates working together under the United Hutt brand. They have no obligations to any political party. They are committed to restoring control over spending and stopping the excessive rates increases.