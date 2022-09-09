ACT pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Friday, 9 September, 2022 - 07:12

"On behalf of the ACT Party, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the Royal Family for the loss of a true leader and matriarch," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered for her lifelong dedication to public service. She has selflessly served the commonwealth every day of her life.

"She created a long period of stability for the Monarchy and the commonwealth, even as the world changed dramatically around her.

"It is no small feat to be the longest-lived and longest-reigning British monarch and the longest serving head of state in history.

"It is her work supporting charities that will be her legacy. She has supported hundreds of charities and is estimated to have helped raise well over a billion dollars to worthy causes. She has done more for charity than any other monarch in history, potentially any other individual.

"Her Majesty will be remembered fondly by New Zealanders and all in the commonwealth. We thank her for her selfless and tireless service."