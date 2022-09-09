Passing of Queen Elizabeth II

|
It is with deep sadness that we hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
We join with other nations around the world paying tribute to the Queen for her many years of extraordinary service.
Respect for the British monarchy owes so much to the Queen for her tireless service, dignity, diligence, and grace.
