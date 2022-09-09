Taxpayers' Union pays tribute to Her Majesty the Queen of New Zealand, suspends campaign

|
The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union joins those around the world in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of New Zealand.
"Queen Elizabeth was the greatest public servant in the Commonwealth," said Jordan Williams, a spokesperson for the Union. "We join the whole nation in thanking her for a life of exemplary service."
As with other taxpayer groups in the Commonwealth, the Taxpayers’ Union will be suspending its campaign activities during a period of mourning.
