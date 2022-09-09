National Party mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II

Friday, 9 September, 2022 - 08:19

On behalf of the National Party, I express our sorrow and sadness at the news of the death in Scotland today of Queen Elizabeth II, ending a remarkable reign and a lifetime of service.

On the recent occasion of The Queen's 70th Jubilee, I said that her unflinching dignity, compassion, and selflessness had given the Commonwealth a sense of security throughout her reign.

The strength and stability of Her Majesty's leadership of the Commonwealth was a reassuring anchor for New Zealand and New Zealanders in uncertain and changing times. Through both the tumultuous and the good, her dedicated service embodied the values of duty, commitment, and strength.

I send my condolences to her family, who will also be mourning the loss of a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, including to our new head of state, King Charles III.