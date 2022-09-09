Friday, 9 September, 2022 - 10:03

The New Zealand Law Society Te KÄhui Ture o Aotearoa expresses its sadness on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II’s dedicated service to public life, and to Aotearoa New Zealand, the Commonwealth and the World over her 70-year reign is unparalleled. During her time as Sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II visited Aotearoa New Zealand on ten occasions. Many will remember fondly her visits, and those of her family and the now King, and her special admiration for Aotearoa New Zealand.

On behalf of the legal profession in Aotearoa New Zealand, we extend our sincere condolences to King Charles III and the Royal Family at this time.