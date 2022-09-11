Investitures at Government House Wellington

Sunday, 11 September, 2022 - 16:32

To commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, two additional members will receive New Zealand’s highest honour at investitures this week. Former Governor-General Dame Silvia Cartwright receives an additional Order of New Zealand for her extensive contributions to the legal profession; work that includes being part of a United Nations investigation of alleged war crimes in Sri Lanka, investigating international law breaches by North Korea and leading the Public Inquiry into the Earthquake Commission.

Sir Tipene O’Regan will also receive an additional ONZ for his work in academia, the public sector, and his influential contributions to NgÄi Tahu. Sir Tipene’s leadership was instrumental to the passing of the NgÄi Tahu Claims Settlement Act 1998, which set multiple benchmarks for the historic Treaty claims process.

Lisa Carrington, our most decorated Olympian, and Ruth Aitken, world champion Silver Ferns coach, will be among the wÄhine toa receiving Damehoods. Hugh Rennie will receive a Knighthood for services to governance, the law, business and the community.

Joining those being recognised is Academy Award winner Taika Waititi; former Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft; film producer Chelsea Winstanley; and para-athlete Holly Robinson.

As the Governor-General, the Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro, will be in the United Kingdom for the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Administrator of the Government will preside at these investiture ceremonies. There will be 11 ceremonies total - Tuesday 13 th September (10am and 3pm), Wednesday 14 th September (10am), Thursday 15 th September (10am and 3pm), Friday 16 th September (10am and 3pm), and Tuesday 20 th September (10am and 3pm) and Wednesday 21 st September (10am and 3pm).

See the full recipient lists below.

List of Recipients

Government House can provide images of recipients to media on request. Images can also be downloaded directly from the website https://www.gg.govt.nz within 6 hours of the ceremony’s completion. Video will be posted on our website within 24 hours of the ceremony.

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Tuesday 13 th September 2022 10.00am

- Dame Lisa Carrington , of Auckland , DNZM, f or services to canoe racing

- Professor Alec Ekeroma, of Apia, ONZM, for services to health and the Pacific community

- Ms Chelsea Winstanley , of Auckland, ONZM, for services to the screen industry and MÄori

- Mrs Margaret Fraser , of Dunedin, MNZM, for services to hepatology

- Ms Libby Hakaraia, of Otaki , MNZM, f or services to the film and media industries

- Mr Shane McManaway, of Carterton , MNZM, f or services to agriculture and the community

- Mr Keith Woodley, of Pokeno , MNZM, f or services to shorebird conservation

- Mrs Jenny Agnew , of Christchurch, QSM, for services to historical research and the Chinese community

- Mr Trevor Agnew , of Christchurch, QSM, for services to children's literacy and historical research

- Mr Sam Inder, of Ranfurly , QSM, f or services to the community

- Feagaimaalii Leuga Vaipou Saluni, of Lower Hutt , QSM, f or services to education and the Pacific community

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Tuesday 13 th September 2022 3.00pm

- Dame Carolyn Henwood , of Wellington, DNZM, for services to the State, youth and the arts

- Ms Hinerangi Edwards, of Wairoa , ONZM, f or services to MÄori, governance and education

- Dr Margriet Theron , of Rotorua, ONZM, for services to science and the community

- Mr John Baird, of Blenheim , MNZM, f or services to business and governance

- Mrs Estelle Leask, of Bluff , MNZM, f or services to conservation and MÄori

- Mr Ngakoma Ngamane, of Thames , MNZM, f or services to MÄori and tourism

- Sister Cynthia Kearney, of Gisborne , QSM, f or services to missionary work and the community

- Reverend Salafai Mika , of Auckland, QSM, for services to church ministry and the Samoan community

- Mr Larry Morgan , of Napier, QSM, for services to canoe sports and viticulture

- Ms Ann Somerville , of Rotorua, QSM, for services to the community and historical research

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Wednesday 14 th September 2022 10.00am

- Sir Hugh Rennie , of Wellington, KNZM, for services to governance, the law, business and the community

- Mr Les Lehi Tenise Atoni, of Porirua , MNZM, f or services to the Tokelau community

- Mrs Marianne Hargreaves , MNZM, of Christchurch, for services to the arts

- Mr Mark Sutton, of Te Anau , MNZM, f or services to conservation

- Mrs Marama Tuuta, of Masterton, MNZM, for services to MÄori and education

- Mr Henry van Tuel , of Napier, MNZM, for services to the Coastguard

- Mr David Clarke, of Arrowtown , QSM, f or services to heritage preservation

- Mrs Vivien Morton, of Porirua , QSM, f or services to the community

- Mrs Wini Solomon, of Riverton , QSM, f or services to MÄori culture and heritage

- Mrs Heather Waldron , of Tauranga, QSM, for services to the community

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Thursday 15 th September 2022 10.00am

- Dame Ruth Aitken, of Paeroa , DNZM, f or services to netball

- Dr Les Molloy, of Lower Hutt , QSO, f or services to conservation and outdoor recreation

- Mr John Kirkpatrick , of Hastings, ONZM, for services to shearing sports

- Mrs Sandy Borland , of Invercargill, MNZM, for services to nursing and the Pacific community

- Mr John Buchanan, of Dunedin, MNZM, for services to music

- Mrs Anna Osborne, of Dobson , MNZM, f or services to the community and occupational health and safety

- Ms Sonya Rockhouse , of Christchurch, MNZM, for services to the community and occupational health and safety

- Ms Gaylene Te Rauna , of Wellington, MNZM, for services to MÄori and disabled people

- Miss Anita Prime, of Whitianga, QSM, for services to youth and the community

- Mr Michael Scrivener , of Wellington, QSM, for services to ethnic communities and refugees

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Thursday 15 th September 2022 3.00pm

- Ms Souella Cumming , of Wellington, CNZM, for services to governance

- Professor John Hampton , of Christchurch, ONZM, for services to agricultural science

- Ms Bev Pownall , of Auckland, ONZM, for services to health, particularly breastfeeding

- Dr Anne Robertson , of Palmerston North, ONZM, for services to sexual health

- Ms Anne Urlwin, of Wanaka , ONZM, f or services to business

- Mr Chris Chilton , of Invercargill, MNZM, for services to music and journalism

- Dr Robert Mills , of New Plymouth, MNZM, for services to wildlife conservation

- Ms Stacey Shortall , of Wellington, MNZM, for services to the law and the community

- Ms Eleanor Doig , of Dunedin, QSM, for services to the community

- Mr Graeme Rice , of Dunedin, QSM, for services to traffic and road safety

- Mr Luther Toloa, of Masterton , QSM, f or services to the Pacific community

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Friday 16 th September 2022 10.00am

- The Honourable Dame Silvia Cartwright , of Auckland, ONZ, for services to New Zealand

- Dr Clare Healy, of Christchurch, ONZM, for services to medical forensic education

- Emeritus Professor Tony Parker , ONZM, of Wellington, for services to industrial design

- Mr John Bezett , of Dunedin, MNZM, for services to sport and recreation

- Mrs Makareta Desai, of Coromandel , MNZM, f or services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

- Mr Hai Nguyen, of Upper Hutt , MNZM, f or services to refugees and the Vietnamese community

- Bishop Ross Bay , of Auckland, QSM, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

- Mr Ian Carter, of Whitianga , QSM, f or services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

- Ms Gabrielle-Sisifo Makisi , of Wellington, QSM, for services to Pacific communities and education

- Mr Karel Witten-Hannah , of Auckland, QSM, f or services to the community and education

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Friday 16 th September 2022 3.00pm

- Judge Andrew Becroft , of Wellington, QSO, for services to the judiciary, children and youth

- Ms Denise Messiter, of Thames , ONZM, f or services to MÄori and health

- Mrs Eileen Varley, of Richmond , ONZM, f or services to addiction services

- Mr David Ayers, of Rangiora , MNZM, f or services to local government and the community

- Inspector Dean Clifford , of Hastings, MNZM, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community

- Detective Inspector Dave de Lange , of Hastings, MNZM, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community

- Mr Chris Ellison, of Mosman Park , WA , Australia , MNZM, f or services to New Zealand-Australia relations

- Mr George Fa’alogo , MNZM, f or services to the New Zealand Police and the community

- Ms Di Grennell, of Waikanae , MNZM, f or services to MÄori and the Public Service

- Dr Bev James, of Spring Creek , MNZM, f or services to seniors

- Mrs Susan Hume, of Christchurch, QSM, for services to education

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Tuesday 20 th September 2022 10.00am

- Sir Tipene O’Regan , of Christchurch, ONZ, for services to New Zealand

- Reverend Jon Hartley , of Wellington, QSO, for services to governance and the community

- Professor Frank Frizelle , of Christchurch, ONZM, for services to health

- Dr Oliver Sutherland, of Nelson, ONZM, for services to the law and MÄori and Pacific communities

- Reverend Louise Deans, of Darfield , MNZM, f or services to the community and women

- Mrs Elizabeth Forgie, of Okaihau , MNZM, f or services to education

- Ms Jasmin McSweeney, of Lower Hutt , MNZM, f or services to the film industry

- Mrs Jenny Andrews, of Blenheim , QSM, f or services to seniors and local government

- Mr Harry Pawsey, of Hawarden , QSM, f or services to advocacy and conservation

- Mrs Virginia Pawsey, QSM, of Hawarden , f or services to advocacy and conservation

- Ms Lynda Wallace, of Akaroa , QSM, f or services to heritage preservation and the community

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Tuesday 20 th September 200 3.00pm

- Mr Don Griffin, of Carterton , ONZM, f or services to tertiary education and sport

- Mrs Lorraine Scanlon, of Westport , ONZM, f or services to Victim Support and the community

- Dr Ian Stringer , of Palmerston North, ONZM, for services to conservation

- Mrs Sharyn Underwood, of Whanganui , ONZM, f or services to dance

- Mrs Jenny Gordon, of Waikanae , MNZM, f or services to Catholic education

- Namulau'ulu Taotua Leaoa Joshua Robertson, MNZM, of New Plymouth , f or services to the Pacific community

- Ms Kim Shannon , of Wellington, MNZM, for services to education and the Public Service

- Mr Trevor Taurima, of Hastings, MNZM, for services to MÄori, sport and conservation

- Mrs Wendy van Delden, of Paraparaumu , QSM, f or services to music

- Dr Ian Hawes , of Tauranga, NZAM, for services to Antarctic science and conservation

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Wednesday 21 st September 2022 10.00am

- Dame Judy McGregor , of Auckland, DNZM, for services to human rights and health

- Dr Bryan Betty , of Wellington, ONZM, for services to health

- Mr Taika Waititi, of Los Angeles, ONZM, for services to film

- Mr Rod Pelosi , of Palmerston North, ONZM, for services to football

- Mr Mataio Brown , of Christchurch, MNZM, for services to mental health and the prevention of family violence

- Mrs Sarah Brown , of Christchurch, MNZM, for services to mental health and the prevention of family violence

- Mr Hurimoana Dennis , of Auckland, MNZM, for services to MÄori and the community

- Ms Holly Robinson , of Dunedin, MNZM, for services to athletics

- Mr Phillip Duval , of Christchurch, QSM, for services to the community

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Wednesday 21 st September 2022 3.00pm

- Mr John Monaghan, of Martinborough , CNZM, f or services to the dairy industry

- Mr Simon Manning, of Paraparaumu , QSO, f or services to funeral services and disaster victim identification

- Ms Lynda Hagen , of Wellington, ONZM, for services to law and the community

- Dr Daphne Rickson, of Paekakariki , ONZM, f or services to music therapy

- Ms Lisa Walker , of Wellington, ONZM, for services as a jeweller

- Mrs Maha Galal , of Christchurch, MNZM, for services to the Muslim community

- Mr Bryan Hocken, MNZM, f or services to agriculture and the rural community

- Professor Jacinta Ruru, of Port Chalmers , MNZM, f or services to MÄori and the law

- Mr Craig McFarlane, of Papamoa , QSM, f or services to education and music

This list is correct as of Sunday 11 September and may be subject to change.