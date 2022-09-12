Keep calm and carry on - Hon Winston Peters

|
The last thing the Queen would expect is for us to have another day off when our economy and businesses are in such a fragile state.
The cost of yet another holiday would be over $400million to the economy.
New Zealand had one of the longest lockdowns through covid - second only to the Australian state of Victoria. The economic loss for that cost this country billions.
Show some common sense.
"Keep calm and carry on."
