Keep calm and carry on - Hon Winston Peters

Monday, 12 September, 2022 - 11:14

The last thing the Queen would expect is for us to have another day off when our economy and businesses are in such a fragile state.

The cost of yet another holiday would be over $400million to the economy.

New Zealand had one of the longest lockdowns through covid - second only to the Australian state of Victoria. The economic loss for that cost this country billions.

Show some common sense.

"Keep calm and carry on."