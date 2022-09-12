'Taxpayers' Union supports day to mark Queen's passing but who pays?'

Monday, 12 September, 2022 - 14:46

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union says that New Zealanders should take a day of annual leave to mark the passing Queen Elizabeth II rather than have another public holiday.

Taxpayers’ Union Board Member and small business owner Chris Milne said:

"We all mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and recognise her dedicated service to the people of New Zealand over her long reign.

"The Taxpayers’ Union supports the principle of a day where New Zealanders can come together to pay their respects. However, taxpayers are being told by the Government to foot the huge bill for another day of leave in the public sector.

"For small businesses-who are still trying to recover after the pandemic-this is yet another cost loaded on. The owners of these businesses, many small family enterprises, are being told to pay not only for their own respect for the Queen, but also for all the respect shown by their staff. This is inequitable. The Queen was the queen of us all and the cost should fall on all of us.

"Rather than rejecting the idea of an observance to recognise the Queen, the Taxpayers’ Union believes that New Zealanders should, if they wish to do so, take a day of annual leave to mark this historic occasion and an extraordinary life."