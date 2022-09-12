Governor-General's attendance at the State Funeral for Queen Elizabeth

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Governor-General, The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro leaves New Zealand tomorrow to travel to the United Kingdom, where she will attend the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey. She will be accompanied by her husband, Dr Richard Davies.
Dame Cindy and Dr Davies will return to New Zealand on 22 September.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice