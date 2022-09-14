Nation to reflect on 50 year Maori language movement

|
[ login or create an account ]
A large crowd is expected to gather at Parliament in Wellington today to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the MÄori language petition.
I tÄnei rÄ, ka whakaeke mai tÄtahi ope nui ki te PÄremata i Te Whanganui-a-Tara ki te whakanui i te huringa o te 50 tau mai i te hainatanga o te petihana mÅ te reo MÄori.
Minister for MÄori Development Willie Jackson said the day was a chance to remember the 1972 petition’s pivotal role in te reo MÄori revitalisation in New Zealand.
Hei tÄ te Minita Whanaketanga MÄori, hei tÄ Willie Jackson, he rÄ whakamahara tÄnei i te wÄhi nui o te petihana o te tau 1972 ki te whakarauoratanga mai o te reo MÄori i Aotearoa.
"Te reo Maori is unique to Aotearoa and makes a significant contribution to our nation being a vibrant and diverse place to live.
"He reo motuhake te reo MÄori nÅ Aotearoa, he wÄhi nui tÅ te reo ki te hihiri me te kanorau o tÅ tÄtou motu.
"Fifty years on we will return to the steps of Parliament where rangatahi from NgÄ Tamatoa, Te Reo MÄori Society, and Te Huinga Rangatahi, along with kaumÄtua presented the petition.
"NÅ te paunga o te 50 tau, kei te hoki tÄtou ki ngÄ arapiki o te PÄremata, ki te wÄhi i whakatakotoria ai te petihana e ngÄ rangatahi o NgÄ Tamatoa, o Te RÅpÅ« Reo MÄori me Te Huinga Rangatahi i te taha anÅ o ngÄ kaumÄtua.
"Those 30,000 plus signatures represented both MÄori and non-MÄori who wanted to fight for te reo MÄori and saw it as the taonga that it is," Willie Jackson says.
"He tohu aua hainatanga, e 30,000 te nui, mÅ te hiahia o te MÄori me tauiwi ki te whawhai mÅ te reo MÄori, arÄ, i kitea he taonga tonu te reo," te kÄ« a Willie Jackson.
The He toa reo MÄori, 50 years on event will run from 11am-1pm. TV presenter and musician Moana Maniapoto will MC the public event and there’ll be formal speeches, and the MÄori Language Moment at midday will be to sing waiata NgÄ Iwi E. This will be followed by free kai, and a performance by award winning musician Rob Ruha.
Ka tÅ« te hui He toa reo MÄori, 50 years on mai i te 11am-1pm. Ka whakahaerehia ngÄ kÅrero e te kaitÄtaki pouaka whakaata, e te kaipuoro hoki, e Moana Maniapoto, ka tÅ«tÅ« mai ngÄ kaikÅrero, Ä, i te tÅ«hoetanga o te rÄ, ka tÅ« te hui ki te waiata i te waiata o NgÄ Iwi E. Ä muri tata atu, ka kai, Ä, ka waiata tÄtahi o ngÄ toa o te ao puoro, arÄ, ko Rob Ruha.
Willie Jackson said today is a celebration of the progress being made to ensure te reo Maori is once more a living language.
Hei tÄ Willie Jackson, koinei te rÄ ki te whakanui i ngÄ kokenga whakamua ki te whakarauoratanga mai anÅ o te reo MÄori.
The day began at dawn with the blessing of the MÄori language petition exhibition "TÅku reo, tÅku ohooho" and the opening of a four-day MÄori language festival in Wellington at the National Library.
NÅ te aonga ake o te rÄ, ka whakatuwherahia te whakaaturanga mÅ te petihana reo MÄori, arÄ, mÅ "TÅku reo, tÅku ohooho" me tÄtahi taiopenga nui mÅ te reo MÄori ki Te Puna MÄtauranga i Te Whanganui-a-Tara. E whÄ ngÄ rangi te roa o te taiopenga.
"It is also a humble day as there is much left to do in the next 50 years. But rangatahi and kaumÄtua, MÄori and PÄkehÄ, are taking up the challenge as did their predecessors," Willie Jackson said.
"E tÅ« whakaiti ana hoki mÄtou i tÄnei rÄ i te nui o ngÄ mahi e toe ana hei te 50 tau e heke mai ana. Heoi, kei te hÄ«kina te mÄnuka e ngÄ rangatahi, e ngÄ kaumÄtua, e te MÄori me te PÄkehÄ," te kÄ« a Willie Jackson.
In this spirit, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori, the MÄori Language Commission has released its interactive Stories of Te Reo website to collect the stories, images and memories that trace the MÄori language revival history.
I runga i tÄrÄ whakaaro, kua whakaputaina e Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori te pae tukutuku pÄhekoheko o Stories of Te reo hei whakakao mai i ngÄ kÅrero, i ngÄ whakaahua me ngÄ mahara e whai ana i te hÄ«tori o te whakarauoratanga o te reo MÄori
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice