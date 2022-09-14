Nation to reflect on 50 year Maori language movement

Wednesday, 14 September, 2022 - 11:25

A large crowd is expected to gather at Parliament in Wellington today to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the MÄori language petition.

I tÄnei rÄ, ka whakaeke mai tÄtahi ope nui ki te PÄremata i Te Whanganui-a-Tara ki te whakanui i te huringa o te 50 tau mai i te hainatanga o te petihana mÅ te reo MÄori.

Minister for MÄori Development Willie Jackson said the day was a chance to remember the 1972 petition’s pivotal role in te reo MÄori revitalisation in New Zealand.

Hei tÄ te Minita Whanaketanga MÄori, hei tÄ Willie Jackson, he rÄ whakamahara tÄnei i te wÄhi nui o te petihana o te tau 1972 ki te whakarauoratanga mai o te reo MÄori i Aotearoa.

"Te reo Maori is unique to Aotearoa and makes a significant contribution to our nation being a vibrant and diverse place to live.

"He reo motuhake te reo MÄori nÅ Aotearoa, he wÄhi nui tÅ te reo ki te hihiri me te kanorau o tÅ tÄtou motu.

"Fifty years on we will return to the steps of Parliament where rangatahi from NgÄ Tamatoa, Te Reo MÄori Society, and Te Huinga Rangatahi, along with kaumÄtua presented the petition.

"NÅ te paunga o te 50 tau, kei te hoki tÄtou ki ngÄ arapiki o te PÄremata, ki te wÄhi i whakatakotoria ai te petihana e ngÄ rangatahi o NgÄ Tamatoa, o Te RÅpÅ« Reo MÄori me Te Huinga Rangatahi i te taha anÅ o ngÄ kaumÄtua.

"Those 30,000 plus signatures represented both MÄori and non-MÄori who wanted to fight for te reo MÄori and saw it as the taonga that it is," Willie Jackson says.

"He tohu aua hainatanga, e 30,000 te nui, mÅ te hiahia o te MÄori me tauiwi ki te whawhai mÅ te reo MÄori, arÄ, i kitea he taonga tonu te reo," te kÄ« a Willie Jackson.

The He toa reo MÄori, 50 years on event will run from 11am-1pm. TV presenter and musician Moana Maniapoto will MC the public event and there’ll be formal speeches, and the MÄori Language Moment at midday will be to sing waiata NgÄ Iwi E. This will be followed by free kai, and a performance by award winning musician Rob Ruha.

Ka tÅ« te hui He toa reo MÄori, 50 years on mai i te 11am-1pm. Ka whakahaerehia ngÄ kÅrero e te kaitÄtaki pouaka whakaata, e te kaipuoro hoki, e Moana Maniapoto, ka tÅ«tÅ« mai ngÄ kaikÅrero, Ä, i te tÅ«hoetanga o te rÄ, ka tÅ« te hui ki te waiata i te waiata o NgÄ Iwi E. Ä muri tata atu, ka kai, Ä, ka waiata tÄtahi o ngÄ toa o te ao puoro, arÄ, ko Rob Ruha.

Willie Jackson said today is a celebration of the progress being made to ensure te reo Maori is once more a living language.

Hei tÄ Willie Jackson, koinei te rÄ ki te whakanui i ngÄ kokenga whakamua ki te whakarauoratanga mai anÅ o te reo MÄori.

The day began at dawn with the blessing of the MÄori language petition exhibition "TÅku reo, tÅku ohooho" and the opening of a four-day MÄori language festival in Wellington at the National Library.

NÅ te aonga ake o te rÄ, ka whakatuwherahia te whakaaturanga mÅ te petihana reo MÄori, arÄ, mÅ "TÅku reo, tÅku ohooho" me tÄtahi taiopenga nui mÅ te reo MÄori ki Te Puna MÄtauranga i Te Whanganui-a-Tara. E whÄ ngÄ rangi te roa o te taiopenga.

"It is also a humble day as there is much left to do in the next 50 years. But rangatahi and kaumÄtua, MÄori and PÄkehÄ, are taking up the challenge as did their predecessors," Willie Jackson said.

"E tÅ« whakaiti ana hoki mÄtou i tÄnei rÄ i te nui o ngÄ mahi e toe ana hei te 50 tau e heke mai ana. Heoi, kei te hÄ«kina te mÄnuka e ngÄ rangatahi, e ngÄ kaumÄtua, e te MÄori me te PÄkehÄ," te kÄ« a Willie Jackson.

In this spirit, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori, the MÄori Language Commission has released its interactive Stories of Te Reo website to collect the stories, images and memories that trace the MÄori language revival history.

I runga i tÄrÄ whakaaro, kua whakaputaina e Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori te pae tukutuku pÄhekoheko o Stories of Te reo hei whakakao mai i ngÄ kÅrero, i ngÄ whakaahua me ngÄ mahara e whai ana i te hÄ«tori o te whakarauoratanga o te reo MÄori