Time to open the books on the Central Interceptor - Wayne Brown

Wednesday, 14 September, 2022 - 13:56

It’s time to open the books on the Central Interceptor project, Auckland Mayoral candidate Wayne Brown said today.

The delayed billion-dollar Watercare project, once completed, will seriously reduce sewage overflows into the Waitemata Harbour and help clean up some of the city’s waterways and beaches.

"The environment continues to suffer, due to the delays, as sewage runs into our harbour and urban waterways," Mr Brown said.

"But what is the financial cost estimate - are we on track? Watercare and the Mayor need to open the books."

After persistent questioning by Mr Brown, it was revealed that the long-delayed City Rail Link project was over budget by a "wide number" - to be unveiled only after Council elections.

"The next biggest project in Auckland is Watercare’s much needed Central Interceptor project - but the $1.2 billion price tag hasn’t been updated since March 2019."

"In April 2022, we were told the project was to be delayed another year."

"If Watercare has kept to the 2019 price, it needs to be congratulated and encouraged to share its knowledge with the CRL team."

"Like the CRL team, they had an exemption to keep working through the lockdown, but they are still delayed a year."

"Having been around many major projects, delays usually come with increased costs."

"Ratepayers deserve to know before the election if the price has gone up."

"Ratepayers need to know if there is another blank cheque, signed by departing Mayor Phil Goff, waiting to be cashed after October."

Mr Brown said there is a suspicion that the bad news is being kept for the new Council

"What else is sitting in Phil Goff’s in-tray?"