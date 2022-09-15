GDP figures are nothing to celebrate, Kiwis need tax relief now - Taxpayers Union

Thursday, 15 September, 2022 - 11:49

GDP figures are nothing to celebrate - Kiwis need tax relief now

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union says the GDP figures released today are nothing to celebrate.

Executive Director Jordan Williams says: "The economy is in overdrive with inflation at a thirty year high. Kiwis are going backwards with costs rising much faster than incomes. Today’s figures illustrate that tax relief and reduced government spending are needed to ease the burden of the cost of living crisis."