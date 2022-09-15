PR: Bishop appointed National's Campaign Chair - Christopher Luxon

Thursday, 15 September, 2022 - 14:30

The National Party’s 2023 campaign is taking shape with the selection of senior MP Chris Bishop as Campaign Chair for the next General Election, says National Party Leader Christopher Luxon.

"Chris Bishop is a formidable talent and has the right mix of skills and relentless energy to chair our campaign for the 2023 General Election," says Mr Luxon.

"New Zealand needs a National Government with the capability and competence to rebuild our economy and in turn deliver effective public services and improve the lives of all New Zealanders.

"Chris will do an excellent job driving National’s campaign to win in 2023."

Dr Shane Reti will pick up Mr Bishop’s Covid-19 Response portfolio following his appointment as Campaign Chair. Mr Bishop will remain Shadow Leader of the House and National’s Spokesperson for Housing and Infrastructure.