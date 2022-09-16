'Let Ted Johnston debate, and really test the other candidates'

Friday, 16 September, 2022 - 09:39

Wayne Brown has pulled out of the herald debate tonight .

I am willing to step in.

Brown’s excuse is that it the moderator, Simon Wilson was n t impartial.

Wilson’s piece last week did look like a worship column of Collins and the only thing her didn’t do was start the church of Collins and pray to him .

However Brown needs to toughen up, that is just how the apple falls sometime. That is when real leaders step up. Nothing is going to always be perfect and all people have our own opinions and biases.

I think the real reason he won’t attend is because he is a terrible debater and a bad speaker. I have seen him at a number of debates, mumbling. Every time he speaks he shows how bad he is. The less he speaks in public the less the public can see that.

If you want excitement put me in. Let me test the merit of the candidates. Let me, a professional debater and lawyer in to the debates and you will spark interest.

I am level pegging for 4th with Lord, but I have been excluded from almost all the mainb debates.

Lert democracy function. Let the people really compare the candidates.

Many people are tired of the same old pre-packaged candidates pushed and prepared and sold by the media. That’s why they don’t vote. Let me inspire interest in them.