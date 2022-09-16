Voting begins for local elections

Friday, 16 September, 2022 - 10:26

From today, voting packs for local elections begin rolling out to letterboxes across Kaipara. The packs include voting papers, candidate handbooks and a prepaid return envelope.

Returning your vote Get your votes in the post by Tuesday 4 October 2022 to ensure it’s received before voting closes at 12 noon Saturday 8 October 2022. Voting papers can also be hand delivered to one of the ballot boxes at Council offices before voting closes. Special votes If you are eligible to vote but haven’t received voting papers in your letterbox by Wednesday 21 September’s mail, you can call the Electoral Office on 0800 922 822 to be posted a special vote. You can also pick up a special vote pack from a Kaipara District Council office.

If you request a special vote from our offices, please bring a government issued photo ID, such as a Passport, Driver Licence or Firearms Licence, for staff to site. If that’s not possible, you will need to take your voting pack away and have your vote witnessed by someone over the age of 18.

Kaipara District Council’s ballot box locations:

Dargaville office, 32 Hokianga Road, Dargaville

Mangawhai office, Unit 6, The Hub, 6 Molesworth Drive, Mangawhai

Find out more about local elections in Kaipara on our local elections website.