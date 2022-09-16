A clear cut choice for Aucklanders - Wayne Brown

Friday, 16 September, 2022 - 11:54

Voters now have a very clear choice between the failing status quo but with more big spending promises, and a Mayor who will control costs and fix Auckland, candidate Wayne Brown says.

Mr Brown was speaking on the first day of voting, after news that candidate Viv Beck had withdrawn from the Mayoral race. Mr Brown acknowledged the friendly and constructive way Ms Beck had conducted her campaign.

"There are now two clear paths," Mr Brown said. "Current councillor Efeso Collins will carry on business as usual but with new promises of half a billion dollars a year of ratepayers’ money to pay for fare-free public transport."

"As Mayor, I will take a tough line on costs and I will fix the big infrastructure projects that are over time and over budget to ensure value for money for ratepayers."

"There is no money lying around waiting to be spent on ‘nice to have’ pet projects. There is an unknown bill for the CRL that Phil Goff and Mr Collins either don’t want us to know or simply don’t care to find out about."

"That’s all money that comes directly from ratepayers. I am the only candidate who is prepared to stick up for them, and their right to know what kind of blank cheque Mr Goff and Mr Collins are signing on their behalf."

"Our campaign has been gaining momentum and is now the only alternative for Aucklanders who want change."