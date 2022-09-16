Three Waters consultants' fees break the bank - National Party

|
[ login or create an account ]
Over $16 million has been spent on Three Waters consultant fees, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says.
For the 2021/22 financial year a total of $16,294,146 was spent on consultations for the Three Waters agenda. This included $14,570 for one job description and almost $2 million for communication services.
"This is yet another example of wasteful spending from this Labour Government. There is no way to justify such an eye-watering amount, particularly for items like job descriptions," says Simon.
"Spending a quarter of the median wage on the development of a job description shows how little care or consideration Labour has for taxpayers’ money, and just how broken the Three Waters reforms are.
"Three Waters has been a giant sink hole of cash from the start. These number don’t even include the more than $2 billion in council bribes under the "better off" funding scheme, or the millions paid to groups like the Scottish Water Commission.
"Despite a huge amount of taxpayers’ money being spent, the ideologically-driven changes continue to be unworkable and unsupported by an overwhelming majority of Kiwis.
"This is just another completely unjustified expense from a Labour Government that is addicted to spending while Kiwis struggle with the cost of living crisis."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice