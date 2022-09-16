Beck and Collins unfit for office - Leo Molloy

Friday, 16 September, 2022 - 17:24

Leo Molloy says Efeso Collins is hypocritical to accuse other candidates of being "panicked no-shows" when he himself has failed to turn up to numerous public meetings throughout the campaign.

"On Tuesday night, Efeso didn’t bother to show up for a debate on public transport despite making the issue his number one priority," Mr. Molloy said. "What does that say about his professionalism and integrity?"

"Efeso is the ultimate no-show and he is so clearly projecting his flaws on to others. But he is right about one thing: Aucklanders deserve better than the past 12 years under Labour."

Mr. Molloy is also critical of Viv Beck whose eleventh hour decision to "withdraw" from the mayoral race could still help Collins. "The fact is she left it too late. Her name remains on the ballot and it is likely she will receive a not insignificant number of votes. If Efeso gets in it will be thanks to Viv Beck's selfish decision to remain in a race she knew all along she could not win."

"The harsh reality is that the pattern of behaviour exhibited by Beck and Collins suggests neither has (or ever had) the required strength, stamina and political nous to lead the city," Mr. Molloy said.

"The last thing we need at this crucial time is weakness, fragility, or hypocrisy. In the meantime Beck has betrayed the centre right and proves that she’s not fit for office, today, or at any time in the future "