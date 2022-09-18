'Auckland Mayoral Candidate Set to Defy Government Intensification Law' - Michael Kampkes

Sunday, 18 September, 2022 - 19:38

Auckland mayoral candidate Michael Kampkes has reviewed his housing policy in the light of Christchurch City Council rejecting the housing intensification law. He is set to follow suit and lead the Auckland Council to take the same action, defy the government and stymie the introduction of this needless and draconian legislation should he be elected.

He challenges media to get clarity on the stance of the other mayoral candidates in the light of this significant development. It is clear Efeso Collins and his publicist Simon Wilson are very happy to ruin the lives of tens of thousands of Aucklanders as these 12m high medium density structures are pepper potted around the 206 suburbs of Auckland, one metre off their boundaries. Where do the others stand?

Once the people of Auckland come to understand the full ramifications of this ill-conceived and pernicious legislation, that was railroaded through the legislative process, denying Aucklanders their right to due process, they will want to know who to blame, or indeed who to sue, as their property values plummet reflecting the loss of amenity their homes once provided.

Lianne Dalziel and her team are heroes, unlike the sycophantic Labour-aligned Auckland Council. The current council are quite prepared to fight a guerrilla war with its community to implement the iniquitous intensification plan change 78, and spend millions upon millions of rate payers money in the battle to wreck our sun filled suburbs and shove this dead rat down the throats of Aucklanders.

As building under the existing Unitary Plan is set to provide the city with a housing surplus within the next 12 months, who is accountable for this needless expenditure? With over 80 downloadable documents and 27 PDFs how much money has been spent already on expert consultancy and council resources in the creation of this monster? Kampkes is challenging the council to disclose these costs; all incurred because Megan Woods and her ideological cohorts needed a positive sound bite on housing after successive housing policy disasters.

If elected, Kampkes says he will lead the council to immediately suspend this sham consultative process and compel the government to implement this disastrous plan themselves, and for central government to bear the cost. Then let’s see how well they do in next year’s election.

https://www.odt.co.nz/star-news/star-christchurch/christchurch-council-rejects-govt%E2%80%99s-housing-intensification-rules

