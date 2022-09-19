National minute of silence for Queen Elizabeth II - Jacinda Ardern

Monday, 19 September, 2022 - 17:06

A national minute of silence will be observed at the start of New Zealand’s State Memorial Service for Queen Elizabeth II, at 2pm on Monday 26 September.

The one-hour service will be held at the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, during a one-off public holiday to mark the Queen’s death.

"The minute’s silence is a way for people, wherever they might be in New Zealand, to stand together to mark an extraordinary 70 years of service," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"The State Memorial will be broadcast and livestreamed so all New Zealanders can take part.

"Parliament grounds in Wellington will also have two large screens, so people can come together there to watch the service and also have the opportunity to sign the books of condolence that remain available.

"As New Zealand’s Queen, it is fitting that invited guests at the service in Wellington will include representatives from a broad range of New Zealand communities and from organisations with particular links with the Queen.

"During her reign, the Queen came to New Zealand on 10 occasions and visited 46 cities and towns. We know in communities across the country, people will want to show their respects to a monarch who dedicated her life to service.

"She will continue to hold a special place in the hearts of many," Jacinda Ardern said.