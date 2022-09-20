Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day Bill passes into law - Michael Wood

Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 - 23:11

The Bill establishing Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day has passed its third reading.

"As Queen of Aotearoa New Zealand, Her Majesty was loved for her grace, calmness, dedication, and public service. Her affection for New Zealand and its people was clear, and it was a fondness that was shared," Michael Wood said.

"The passing of the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day Bill designates 26 September 2022 as a one-off public holiday.

"This public holiday will allow New Zealanders to mark her life and passing and reflect on her legacy. We anticipate many people will want the opportunity to pay their respects and this public holiday offers communities across the country the ability to come together and pay tribute at their own local events also.

"Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day will also coincide with the State Memorial Service, to be held in Wellington Cathedral. This will be televised and live-streamed. The decision to hold a one-off Public Holiday in the Queen’s honour is also in line with similar holidays in the UK and Australia.

"There will be no additional shop trading restrictions on Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day public holiday and the normal rules apply for employees who work on a public holiday. I encourage employers to familiarise themselves with these ahead of the day.

"This will be an historic day for Aotearoa New Zealand, to both mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and to celebrate her life," Michael Wood said.

Further details for employers can be found at Employment.govt.nz.