Time to get your vote counted for local elections 2022

Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 - 10:25

Local council elections are now underway in the Tararua District, ending at midday October 8, meaning communities can now decide who represents them within Tararua District Council, local community boards and Horizons Regional Council for the next three years. We also have, for the first time, a MÄori ward in the Tararua District.

Voting papers started arriving in people’s letterboxes on Friday 16 September and should all be delivered by this Friday, 23 September.

Voting papers will include candidate profiles and we encourage voters to read each one before making the decision on who to vote for. Candidate profiles can also be found on the Tararua District Council website at https://www.tararuadc.govt.nz/your-council/local-elections Once you have decided on who to vote for it is a simple case of returning your documents, this can be done by:

Using the return postage paid envelope and placing in a post box by 4 October

Using the return postage paid envelope and placing in your rural mail box by 4 October

Dropping into one of our Customer Service locations and placing in the orange voting bin by midday 8 October. Our Customer Service locations can be found at:

Dannevirke, 26 Gordon Street

EketÄhuna, 31 Main Street

Pahiatua, 167 Main Street (access is via the Kiwi Street entrance)

Woodville, 45 Vogel Street

If you have not enrolled to vote, there is still time - go to www.vote.nz to enrol now. You will also need to contact our Electoral Officials to make a special vote. You can do this by emailing elections@tararuadc.govt.nz or by phone 06 374 4080. If you are enrolled to vote but your papers have not arrived by Friday, 23 September you will need to contact our Electoral Officer on elections@tararuadc.govt.nz

For more local election information head to our website at: https://www.tararuadc.govt.nz/your-council/local-elections