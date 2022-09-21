Keep Central Government Party Politics out of our Council - Tony Stallinger

Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 - 17:15

Lower Hutt Mayoral Candidate Tony Stallinger says it’s time to clear up once and for all whether or not the current mayor, Campbell Barry, has signed a Labour Party pledge to faithfully observe Labour Party policy in Lower Hutt.

Mayor Barry has denied that he has, but when speaking about Labour Party candidates, Rob Salmond, the General Secretary of Labour was recently quoted as saying:

"These candidates have to sign a pledge with the party, committing them to "faithfully observe" the party’s rules and the policy platform, Salmond said. If elected to council, the Labour candidates decide together how to vote on decisions - forming a voting bloc."

Stallinger says "The Labour Party Constitution is publicly available and confirms Mr Salmond’s statements. Mr Barry needs to come clean and disclose what he has pledged as a Labour candidate."

"I therefore call on Mayor Barry to publicly release all the paperwork he has signed with the Labour party in both 2019 and 2022."

"Campbell Barry repeatedly says that he is open and transparent, so let’s see this promise put into action", says Mr Stallinger.

Hutt residents need a Mayor and Council free to advocate strongly in their interests, not compromised by pledging an allegiance beyond Hutt residents and ratepayers.

This becomes especially important when government pushes big change agendas like intensification and Three Waters.

"This is a critical issue for this election" says Mr Stallinger.

"We can’t continue to have a Council that doesn’t engage comprehensively with residents on important issues, particularly where residents are generally opposed to central government policy changes.