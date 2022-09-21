Auckland Mayoral candidate slams Generation Zero candidate survey results - Mike Kampkes

Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 - 21:06

Auckland mayoral candidate Michael Kampkes has reacted to a survey Generation Zero carried out for itself and a range of other lobby groups to influence voters. He says "For an organization that prides itself on being evidenced based the ranking of results is biased to the extreme of vindictiveness."

Kampkes scored an F and was the first F-listed candidate and was the only one to come up on screen unless the site visitor uses the scroll bar to expose all other F-graded or question-marked candidates.

Of the 21 candidates listed, only 9 completed the survey. He thinks it is a reasonable to suggest not completing the survey warranted a lower score.

Two respondents who did not complete the survey scored a C grade? This was Wayne Brown and Craig Lord both of whom have dubious environmental credentials at best.

Wayne Brown plans to fritter away Auckland’s ‘natural environment targeted rate’ and Craig Lord believes every other group of 5 million people in the world should reduce their carbon emissions while New Zealand gets off scot free, even though we are ranked near the top of the emissions league on a per head of population basis.

Both of these candidates would have failed this miserable survey miserably, had they of completed it.

Another candidate failed every sub category and should have been the first one listed, and Kampkes questions how an F was awarded when, in scoring a C and C- in 2 of the 5 categories surely a D was more reasonable? What sort of magical algorithm did they use?

In the survey many questions are completely loaded and the survey poorly designed. All such loaded questions should have had its own comment box or at least be numbered so they are easily referenced for commenting where a comment section was available.

Kampkes has almost no doubt Generation Zero simply took offence at him lambasting them over the quality and fairness of their survey which he did in the comments section at the end of their survey.

He challenges voters to compare his policy statements on his website and reconcile those with the Generation Zero rankings.

Voters who refer to the rankings have no access to the individual surveys to reference comment, so no transparency whatsoever. On the face of it these rankings appear to be subjective, biased, and designed to punish candidates that do not fit their ideology despite often sharing the same concerns and having alternate policy to address them. Kampkes says "It was a case of

‘their way or the highway’ Well, I travel my own road and they did not like it".