Public Service workforce spend must be transparent and justified - Taxpayers' Union

Friday, 23 September, 2022 - 10:39

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union says more transparency is needed in our public service including when it comes to the amount being spent on the workforce.

"News that nearly a third of public servants are earning more than $100,000.00 per annum will be a shock to many Kiwis given the median annual income in New Zealand is just over $60,000.00," Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, says.

"We have seen an explosion in the number of public servants in the last five years and with it the amount of our taxes being spent to support the system. Ministries and agencies must demonstrate a commitment to transparency and accountability by providing analysis of their workforce that justifies the amount of staff and how much they are paid."

"Of course we should be striving for a high-wage economy, but that should be driven by demand for expertise and skills. When taxpayer-funded public servants’ wages are inflated beyond comparable incomes in the private sector, our economy suffers."