Israeli Ambassador should be first on a plane home - PSNA

Friday, 23 September, 2022 - 12:40

With the government considering expelling the Russian Ambassador over renewed threats to annex areas of Ukraine, PSNA is calling for the government to first apply the same logic to Israel and expel the Israeli Ambassador.

"The Israeli Ambassador should be the first one on a plane home", says PSNA National Chair John Minto. "Israel’s policies of annexing (stealing) Palestinian land, denial of human rights to Palestinians and murdering Palestinians who resist its military occupation are legendary."

In recent years Israel has annexed the Syrian Golan Heights, annexed East Jerusalem and Israeli leaders have repeatedly threatened the annexation of vast areas of Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.

"Today, the latest theft of Palestinian land is underway at Masafer Yatta."

In the meantime, Israel has destroyed the possibility of a Palestinian state (with hundreds of illegal Israeli settlements on Palestinian land) while running a well-documented apartheid state against Palestinians living under its military occupation"

"Our government often talks about the importance of an international rules-based order. We are prepared to back this up with sanctions on Russia but have allowed Israel to breach international law and United Nations resolutions with impunity"

"Consistency, not hypocrisy, should guide our foreign policy - let’s get Israeli Ambassador Ran Yaakoby on a plane home and then talk about pressure on Russia."