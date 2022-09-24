"Stop the Auckland Mayoralty election corruption" demands Ted Johnston

Saturday, 24 September, 2022 - 10:23

"The Auckland mayoralty election has turned into a democratically corrupt American style election, with unlimited spending and people effectively buying election." States Ted Johnston Auckland Mayoral candidate, and New Conservative party Co-leader.

Only the wealthy with 100s of thousands or millions of dollars to spend, or with major Political endorsement ( with similar funding) can possibly win.

Candidates can start their election over a year or more before they are even officially candidates. They can spend unlimited money and advertise. This means that the $680,000 or so Mayoral election limit for the 9 week election period is irrelevant. There is a strong correlation between their advertising spending and media coverage.

In the general election advertising outside the election period is prohibited with massive fines, to prevent the buying of support.

But even worse, are we to believe that huge donations from businesses or political parties are done from the goodness of their hearts or for philanthropy? No, it is to seek control or favours, and when the candidate is elected they will have to pay the piper. Such favours are corrupt. That is not what we want in NZ.

We are supposed to have a democracy, where every little man or little woman has their right to have their day on the ballot, and to have a fair election. One where the voters decide based upon the candidate’s qualities, skills, character and policies.

In a modern western society we rely on the media to provide us this information and news. The news media has a crucial and fundamental duty to impartially and fairly inform the public of the candidates and their policies. This allows the public to decide who to vote for.

This great power of the media comes with great responsibility, and the media have shown themselves to be irresponsible. They have forgotten their ethics ,and their democratic duty.

At the beginning of 2022, almost all the candidates were unknown, yet after the media machine got to work, they turned their favorites into mini-celebrities, selling and promoting them shamelessly, and that is the problem. They appoint and anoint their chosen favorites and exclude all others,.

The public votes for who they hear about and thus who they know. The media ensures the public only knows the media favorites and thereby fixes elections.

This has to be stopped. The media has gone rogue and must be reined in. The government must create laws to ensure fairness, as the news media have shown that they cannot be trusted to police themselves or act fairly.

"I am now ranked 4th in the polls for the election, yet almost no one knows I am standing, and no one knows my policies. That is an indictment of the failure of the media to do their job." Says Ted Johnston.

Not one single mainstream media reporter has sat down with me in person from the Herald, Stuff, Newshub, Tv1 or RNZ etc to interview me. Nor have they even met me to do an individual video. In fact while doing videos for all the rest, Stuff has reused a 2019 Mayoral video, giving me no chance to update my policies from 3 years ago.

Further I have not been invited to almost any of the major debates. Even when Beck withdrew, putting me in 3rd/ 4th place the ratepayers debate was cut to 3 instead of 4 and I was not invited.

We want no more media fixed elections. All candidates must be given fair and proper treatment and not hidden from voters. This is NZ. Our ancestors fought for a free and democratic society, and elections.

The news media have robbed the public of our right to a fair and democratic election. This must end. It is for the voters to decide the Mayor, not the media.

This corruption is not illegal, but it should be. It is time for govt legislation to end this culture of corruption that has developed in the Auckland Mayoral elections.