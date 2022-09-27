Calls on Corrections Minister to stop plans to move women from Arohata prison

Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 - 16:26

The Howard League of Wellington and Canterbury, JustSpeak, People Against Prisons Aotearoa (PAPA) and Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand have published an open letter to Minister of Corrections Kelvin Davis, calling on the Minister to stop plans to move women from Arohata prison.

A spokesperson from the Howard League of Canterbury is available for interview. Please find the letter attached.