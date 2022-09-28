Government supports local innovation in homelessness prevention - Davidson

Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 - 06:00

Government is stepping up its support of community leadership in homelessness prevention with 10 new recipients of the Local Innovation and Partnership Fund (LIPF) confirmed today by Associate Minister of Housing (Homelessness), Marama Davidson.

"I am thrilled to confirm close to $6 million has been allocated to 10 initiatives as part of the Aotearoa New Zealand Homelessness Action Plan. (Successful initiatives are outlined below).

"Supporting local leadership is essential for helping prevent and respond to homelessness in the community. Our local leaders have the knowledge and connections to bring about effective change that best meets the needs of their people and regions.

"These 10 initiatives will have a strong focus on MÄori, Pasefika and rangatahi as part of this Government’s commitment to supporting communities that are more likely to experience discrimination and isolation," says Marama Davidson.

"The standard of all applicants was extremely high, and I would like to mihi to all 38 applicants who submitted proposals for this important work.

"I am also pleased to announce that round three of the Fund will open in the coming months and I encourage potential applicants to start considering projects for submission."

The $16.6 million Local Innovation and Partnership Fund was set up in 2020 and is one of 18 actions set out in the Aotearoa/ New Zealand Homelessness Action Plan to support local initiatives that respond and prevent homelessness.