Global trend is a new breed of women leaders - Vision New Zealand

Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 - 07:16

Following a steady result in the latest 1 News Kantar Public Poll, Vision New Zealand believes they have the RIGHT woman leader for New Zealand.

The leader of Vision New Zealand political party, Hannah Tamaki, is a part of an exceptional group of women worldwide leading Political Reform away from the DESTRUCTIVE FAR-LEFT GLOBALIST POLICIES.

"We believe, following the 2023 election, Hannah will join the ranks of these courageous women who are ready to govern FOR THE PEOPLE and make the big calls necessary for political reform", said Vision New Zealand.

Over the last three years, Hannah and her husband Brian Tamaki have shown themselves to be the true opposition in this country against the juggernaut of the left wing ideologies and policies. Far-left agendas that have directly led to the discriminatory and divisive mandating of health, education workers and employees in other sectors of our workforce, a cost of living crisis, family breakdown, a rise in lawlessness, a lack of business confidence, diversity agendas in education and an assault on free speech in this country.

"Vision New Zealand stood decisively against the mandates when not one of our 120 representatives stood against the mandating of honest, hard-working kiwis" said Hannah. "National, Act, Te Parti Maori and Greens exposed their motives when not one member came down the steps of the Beehive to meet the people who were standing for their right to refuse medical treatment".

"The newly selected National Party candidate for Botany Christopher Luxon told Morning Report yesterday he backed the idea of cutting parent benefits if a child of theirs has not been vaccinated and even extending it to people getting working for families". RNZ, 6 Nov 2019.

"Our current representatives proved that day, how out of touch they are with real New Zealanders, they misread the mood and opted to save their own careers" said Hannah.

Hannah went on to say, "Over seventy years ago, thousands of young New Zealand men and women fought and died on foreign soil for God, King and Country to secure the freedom of the future generations of New Zealanders. I am not going to waste that sacrifice, I too am fighting for the future of our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and the threat is as real now as it was then. We are in a war of ideologies and political agendas. From the beginning of my political journey I have been consistently saying New Zealand is going in the wrong direction".

With the rise in the cost of living, the reality of the enormous national debt, the battle over natural resources and ideas of co governance bearing down on every New Zealander, it will take strong courageous leaders with the RIGHT ‘touch’ to make the big calls and usher in Political Reform for the people of New Zealand. Hannah Tamaki is a leader of that ilk.