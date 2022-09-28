Progress continues on future-proofing Auckland’s transport infrastructure - Wood

Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 - 11:09

Transport Minister Michael Wood has welcomed the latest progress on Auckland’s two most transformational transport projects in a generation - Auckland Light Rail and the Additional WaitematÄ Harbour Connections.

Auckland Light Rail and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency have named preferred bidders to move each project to their next phase, designing the best way to construct Auckland Light Rail and evaluating the preferred transport modes for further development for WaitematÄ Harbour Connections.

"The Government is upgrading New Zealand’s transport infrastructure to future proof the system for future generations to come, securing New Zealand’s economy and supporting our largest city to thrive," Michael Wood said.

"Together the projects will have far-reaching benefits city-wide, transforming the way people can get around by giving them more travel choices."

"Unlike previous Governments, we recognise that these are not stand-alone projects. Integration with existing rail, bus and ferry connections, together with road and walking/cycling links, will develop a truly modern rapid transit and multi-modal system that better joins communities with job and education centres, provides quicker and safer trips, tackles emissions and brings Auckland’s transport system into the 21st century.

"Auckland’s population is projected to rise to two million by the early 2030’s. In order to move two million people around our largest city safely and efficiently, we need well-planned and connected infrastructure. We’re not going to repeat the previous mistakes of ad hoc planning and be left scrambling to build infrastructure when it’s too late - these projects will make sure Auckland is able to flourish as it grows," Michael Wood said.

Five New Zealand and international companies are included in the alliance (WSP, Beca, SYSTRA and Cox Architecture) for the WaitematÄ Harbour Connections and two companies with established links in New Zealand, Arup and Aurecon, form the alliance to progress Auckland Light Rail.

"These are big jobs that will take time to construct. By working together Waka Kotahi and Auckland Light Rail have ensured industry professionals who design mega-projects are able to best plan for the pipeline of infrastructure work across Aotearoa," Michael Wood said.

"Internationally the infrastructure industry is a very competitive environment. Both Alliances include overseas companies with a wealth of experience helping deliver large-scale projects and that is a measure of the significance of two crucial programmes of work to modernise and expand Auckland’s rapid transit system to allow the city to grow.

"I look forward to seeing these projects continue to be progressed by the Alliance for the benefit of all Aucklanders, and look forward to celebrating more milestones over the coming months" Michael Wood said.