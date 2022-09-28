Shining the light on screen workers - Michael Wood

Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 - 12:05

Improved working conditions for workers in the screen industry is now a reality with the Screen Industry Workers Bill passing its third reading today, announced Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood.

"It’s fantastic to see the Screen Industry Workers Bill progress through Parliament. The new Act will strengthen protections for workers who have been vulnerable for too long," Michael Wood said.

"All people in New Zealand deserve good jobs, decent work conditions and fair compensation for their work. Through legislation like the Screen Industry Workers Bill and Fair Pay Agreements Bill, our Government is delivering better outcomes for workers and continuing to build New Zealand’s reputation as a great place to work.

"The new workplace relations regime will allow contractors in the screen industry to bargain collectively. It will also increase protections for workers in cases of bullying and harassment and set clear standards for contracts in the industry.

"The screen industry has significant cultural and economic value to Aotearoa New Zealand. It’s how we tell our authentic local stories and helps shape our identity. We’ve worked alongside industry during the development of the Bill to ensure the proposed regime improves workers’ rights while also reflecting the needs of the screen industry.

"The minor changes made to the Bill through the parliamentary process further enhances rights for screen production workers while maintaining the flexibility and certainty that the industry needs.

"Many workers like contracting, because it can allow high levels of flexibility and control. The Bill gets the balance right by allowing more protection for contractors in the industry," Michael Wood said.

The Act comes into force 3 months after the date of Royal assent. For workers and companies who already have contracts in place, a transitional twelve month period is included.