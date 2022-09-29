Green Party launch child poverty campaign

Thursday, 29 September, 2022 - 08:10

The Green Party has published an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on the Government to make some small changes to Working for Families so it better meets the needs of low-income families.

"Some small and simple changes to Working for Families would take us a step closer towards an Aotearoa where everyone has enough to live on and provide for their families," says the Green Party’s spokesperson for child poverty reduction, Jan Logie.

"Everyone in and out of work should have enough to live on and provide for their families.

"But right now, there are thousands of families across Aotearoa struggling to pay their power bills or feed their kids.

"Poverty is a political choice. We need bold, permanent solutions where children are the number one priority - and we need them now.

"The two changes to Working for Families that we are calling on the Government to make would make a huge difference to those doing it tough right now.

"The Ministry of Social Development with Inland Revenue, Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, and Treasury are currently reviewing Working for Families.

"Now is the perfect opportunity to re-design the Working for Families scheme to make sure children have the best possible start in life, and are supported to grow up and thrive.

"People can help us to make this happen by signing our open letter to the Prime Minister.

"Alongside the open letter we are launching today, the Green Party will keep pushing for change that will help build a fairer, more equitable Aotearoa where everyone has what they need to provide for their families, a roof over their heads, and food on the table.

"And with more Green MPs we can make it happen," Jan Logie says.

Sign the open letter here: https://action.greens.org.nz/working_for_families