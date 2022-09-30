'Wayne Brown releases law and order polic'y

Friday, 30 September, 2022 - 12:45

Aucklanders are rightly worried about crime and the next Mayor must work with central government and Police while using Council's own resources to design city spaces to be safer and discourage antisocial behaviour, candidate Wayne Brown said today releasing his full law and order policy.

"We can build more constructive relationships with Police and central government, to ensure they are playing their part but also that the Council is using its significant knowledge and information to help fight crime," Mr Brown said.

"City design has a major part to play as well. Aside from obvious things like monitoring CCTV cameras so that they can prevent, and not merely record crime, we can design our urban and local spaces to be better lit, more accessible and more open to people."

"In the short term we will fix up the maze of blind alleys the inner city has become with disruptive works. That will bring people back and help retail as well. What's best for Auckland is also what's safest for Aucklanders."