'Robertson must rule out double tax on insurance scheme'

|
[ login or create an account ]
The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union condemns the Government’s ‘tax on tax’ and calls on Grant Robertson to definitively rule out a GST tax grab on his Unemployment Insurance scheme.
"The Government’s Unemployment Insurance scheme is a tax: It’s compulsory and Kiwis can’t opt out. Yet New Zealanders will be required to pay a further GST tax on top of their contributions," Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager Callum Purves says.
"Taxpayers cannot take their eyes off this Government for a moment without them trying to sneak in backdoor taxes."
"Grant Robertson must rule out imposing GST on employee contributions or admit that he is introducing a double whammy jobs tax."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice