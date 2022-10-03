'Robertson must rule out double tax on insurance scheme'

Monday, 3 October, 2022 - 09:38

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union condemns the Government’s ‘tax on tax’ and calls on Grant Robertson to definitively rule out a GST tax grab on his Unemployment Insurance scheme.

"The Government’s Unemployment Insurance scheme is a tax: It’s compulsory and Kiwis can’t opt out. Yet New Zealanders will be required to pay a further GST tax on top of their contributions," Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager Callum Purves says.

"Taxpayers cannot take their eyes off this Government for a moment without them trying to sneak in backdoor taxes."

"Grant Robertson must rule out imposing GST on employee contributions or admit that he is introducing a double whammy jobs tax."