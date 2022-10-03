Agricultural emissions MoU a positive step - Barbara Kuriger

Monday, 3 October, 2022 - 15:47

The new memorandum of understanding between the Government and agribusiness leaders as part of the Centre for Climate Action on Agricultural Emissions is a step in the right direction, National’s Agriculture spokesperson Barbara Kuriger says.

"The $172 million over four years committed to tools and technology, including $7.75 million in this financial year, is a constructive spend of committed Budget funds.

"National supports the Government’s current emissions targets and budgets.

"Our agricultural sector is currently worth $52 billion to New Zealand, and our farmers are already the world’s lowest emitters.

"The Government needs to work constructively with our farmers to enable them to continue to lead the world in lowering agricultural emissions.

"Science and technology will play a big part in that, so government funding should be directed towards progressing innovative developments in this space."