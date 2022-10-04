Collins puts electioneering before leadership - Ratepayers' Alliance

Tuesday, 4 October, 2022 - 11:04

The Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance says mayoral candidate Efeso Collins has failed to demonstrate leadership in Auckland's looming rail crisis.

On Monday, KiwiRail and Auckland Transport announced major rail disruptions in 2023 to complete long overdue maintenance work.

A spokesman for Auckland Transport has confirmed that the Council-Controlled Organisation knew about the planned maintenance work "months ago" but did not tell elected members and the public until yesterday. Officials have also acknowledged that contingency plans are yet to be finalised.

Ratepayers' Alliance spokesman Josh Van Veen said, "In the 24 hours since this bombshell was dropped on ratepayers, the self-styled advocate of public transport and incumbent councillor Efeso Collins has been conspicuously quiet. He would rather do a glitzy photo-op with the Prime Minister than stand up for ratepayers."

Yesterday afternoon, Collins’ campaign team shared a photo on social media of the mayoral candidate telephone canvassing with activists. This morning, Collins announced a photo-op with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

"But we’ve not heard a word from Councillor Collins about the contempt with which Auckland Transport has treated elected members and the public on his watch," Mr. Van Veen said.

"While his Labour colleague Josephine Bartley has been asking the hard questions of officials, Collins is too busy electioneering. This was an opportunity for him to demonstrate the qualities of leadership and hold Auckland Transport to account. Instead, it looks like Collins would rather take the Phil Goff approach and turn a blind eye."

The Ratepayers’ Alliance is calling for Auckland Transport Chair Adrienne Young-Cooper and Interim Chief Executive Mark Lambert to resign.

"Auckland Transport has become an almighty subject that the Governing Body won’t rein in. But with the public transport in crisis, and billions of dollars of ratepayer money on the line, it is time a few people at the top were sent packing. It is called democratic accountability," Mr. Van Veen said.

Independent mayoral candidate Wayne Brown has told the Ratepayers’ Alliance that if elected he will dismiss the entire Auckland Transport Board. The Ratepayers’ Alliance is urging Mr. Collins to do the same.