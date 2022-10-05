Last gasp Labour electioneering ignores the issues - Wayne Brown

Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 - 16:37

Mayoral candidate Wayne Brown expressed his disappointment today that Councillor Efeso Collins has waited until the end of public debates and scrutiny to promote misleading Facebook ads in the dying days of the campaign.

"It’s the last gasp of the mayoral race and we’re seeing the Labour-endorsed campaign pull out all the stops, with a desperate dash up to Auckland by the prime minister for a photo-op, and a volley of half-truths in advertising."

"Mr Collins makes the claims a second harbour crossing is a priority - not revealing he sees this as a walking and cycling bridge.

"I am in favour of a proper second crossing - but have repeatedly pointed out that the blowout in budget on the CRL will only further delay the project which benefits North Shore residents."

"Efeso claims he ‘will not increase rates more than 3.5%’ - failing to declare that he has said that after one year all bets are off, and that by his preferred measure of affordability a 50% increase in rates is possible."

"Excessive expenditure, including projects like Mr Collins’ $500 million ratepayer subsidised public transport, will cause major blowouts in rates. That’s why I have promised to take a hard line on costs."

"Instead I’d like to hear from Councillor Collins about why he and Phil Goff were unaware of major planned disruptions to the city rail network for all of 2023 until the final days of the campaign. I have promised to get CCOs like Auckland Transport back under control and working for ratepayers and commuters."