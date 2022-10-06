Residents voices 'deserve to be heard'

Thursday, 6 October, 2022 - 07:25

An "emotional" community meeting this evening has underscored the importance of strong advocacy around the council table for communities.

"The impact of decisions previously made in isolation is very clear," says experienced local and central government leader and Riccarton council candidate, Renée Walker.

"This Church Corner community needs a Councillor who advocates for, and connects them into the right people, services and systems locally and nationally."

Ms Walker attended the establishment meeting of the Church Corner Residents Association this evening where a proposed Kainga Ora redevelopment of 17 Main South Road - the former Workotel site - was the main issue discussed.

The current proposal would see 110 homes erected on the 1700m² section, housing more than 300 people.

Around 30 residents met to discuss concerns including:

- Density of social housing in one area, and associated traffic, safety and security issues

- Lack of parking and impact on neighbouring streets

- The potential impact on the character of Church Corner

- Traffic/ Cycleway safety concerns

- Impact on house values in the area

Those attending agreed that social housing was needed but felt that the current proposal did not "best suit the needs of Kainga Ora residents or the local community".

The proposed development, for which resource consent has not yet been lodged, would see 215 bedrooms ranging from 1-bedroom apartments to 4-bedroom duplexes. All buildings are 3, 4 and 5 storey.

"This is a development that needs proper consultation and engagement involving several different groups," says Ms Walker. "The residents’ main concern is that the consent will be non-notifiable. The formation of this association could not have come at a better time. They need to immediately get support from their newly appointed councillor who should then be connecting with central government agencies to form a working group and ensure a cohesive and collaborative approach to planning is taken."

"The residents are not against social housing at all. They just want a positive outcome for all parties and the only way that will be achieved is by getting the right people around the table now. Any other approach will just cause a long, protracted ‘battle’ that is unnecessary as a good outcome is possible," says Renée Walker.