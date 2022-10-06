Russian Ambassador should stop doing Putin’s dirty work - David Seymour

Thursday, 6 October, 2022 - 11:53

"Instead of doing Vladimir Putin’s dirty work by attacking fundraisers for Ukraine, the Russian Ambassador should stand up against the tyrant’s regime and seek asylum in New Zealand," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"A spokesperson for the Russian Embassy has cast doubt on the validity of luggage tags made from downed Russian fighter jets that ACT is selling at a fundraising dinner on October 17, saying "Can you be positive these parts don't belong to any of 312 Ukrainian airplanes or 157 helicopters downed by the Russian Armed Forces."

"I say to him that I trust my Ukrainian friends before I would trust Putin’s regime. And even if they weren’t real, I would be happy about raising money for Ukrainians so they can hopefully shoot down some more Russian planes.

"The ambassador can choose to be on the right side of history by standing up against Putin, and if he were to do so the New Zealand Government should support him by granting him asylum in New Zealand.

"ACT has led the debate on supporting Ukraine, having launched a petition to give sanctuary to Ukrainian-Kiwi families, raised $38,000 for Zelensky’s fund at our own private fundraiser, and calling on the Government to send unused NZDF Javelin Missiles.

"With this fundraiser we hope to raise another $50,000 to help buy warm clothing for Ukrainians as they head into Winter. As well as having the ability to purchase a luggage tag at our fundraiser, we’ll also be holding an auction to ‘buy’ hardware such as drones and radios for Ukrainian defenders.

"Being on the other side of the world doesn’t mean we can’t, or shouldn’t, contribute. ACT stands with Ukraine and the Kiwi-Ukrainian community against the evil of Putin’s war, and all evil like it."