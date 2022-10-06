Profiting from Ministerial relationships is definition of political sleaze - NZTU

Thursday, 6 October, 2022 - 12:43

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling out Chris Faafoi for shifting chairs from Cabinet to a lobbyist role to literally profit from relationships with Ministers, officials, and political staff.

Taxpayers' Union Executive Director, Jordan Williams, said:

"In the UK, Australia, and most respectable jurisdictions, this would be either unlawful, or require the explicit permission from the Government, such as is the case in the UK."

"If the shoe was on the other foot, Labour would no doubt be labelling it as political sleaze. That is precisely what it is, and no matter how much of a nice guy Chris Faafoi is, it ought to be said. This is a stain on an otherwise respectable political career."

"New Zealand needs to catch up, and prevent lobbying ‘jobs for the boys’, which corrode our democracy and inevitably turns Parliament into a quasi ‘cash for access’ racket."