Timaru District Council 2022 Triennial Elections - Progress Results

The progress result for the Timaru District Council elections held on Saturday 8th October is as follows.
This result is based upon the counting of approximately 90% of the returned votes. The progress result does not include some special votes and votes returned today that are still in transit to the processing centre. The outcome of these elections may change once all votes have been counted.
Mayor Votes Received
BOWEN, Nigel Vote Bowen 10,803
PIDDINGTON, Stu 4,019
INFORMAL 6 BLANK VOTING PAPERS 546
Geraldine Ward (1 vacancy) Votes Received
OLIVER, Gavin Peter 1,163
O'DONNELL, Wayne 721 FINLAYSON, Jan 463
INFORMAL 6 BLANK VOTING PAPERS 13
Timaru Ward (6 vacancies) Votes Received
PIDDINGTON, Stu 5,583 SCOTT, Stacey 5,535 BURT, Peter Independent 5,434 JACKSON, Owen (OJ) 5,307 BOOTH, Allan 4,755 PARKER, Sally 4,582
GILCHRIST, Barbara 4,114 JACKSON, Stu Independent 3,463 BENNETT, Peter George 2,928 BUNTING, Tony Independent 2,605 CROSBIE, Christine Independent 2,210 TITHERIDGE, Troy Vote Titheridge 2,071 TALBOT, Daniel 2,062 CLARKSON, Michael Refreshing Local Democracy 929 WILSON, Shane Independent 639
INFORMAL 28 BLANK VOTING PAPERS 95
Pleasant Point Community Board (5 vacancies) Votes Received
MUNRO, Ross 708 HESSELL, Raewyn 527 THOMAS, Michael 519 LYON, Anna 514 WILKINS, Kathy 499
LEMMENS, Anne 479 SMITH, Gavin 471 DENTON, Sarah 443
INFORMAL 0 BLANK VOTING PAPERS 24
Temuka Community Board (5 vacancies) Votes Received
SCARSBROOK, Charles 1,203 TALBOT, Ali 1,123 BAIRD, Aimee 1,065 BROKER, Gaye 923 NIMO, Nicola 911
MCCULLOUGH, Stephanie 882 JACKSON, Tracey Independent 578 STOTT, Scarlett Independent 426
INFORMAL 3 BLANK VOTING PAPERS 42
The voter return was 46.82%, being 16,021 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.
