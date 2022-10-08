Napier City Council Triennial Elections Progress Results

Saturday, 8 October, 2022 - 13:52

The progress result for the Napier City Council elections held on Saturday 8th October is as follows.

This result is based upon the counting of approximately 90% of the returned votes. The progress result does not include some special votes and votes returned today that are still in transit to the processing centre. The outcome of these elections may change once all votes have been counted.

Mayoralty Votes Received

WISE, Kirsten 8,397

SIMPSON, Nigel 6,499

SMITH, John C 798

INFORMAL 15

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 332

Ahuriri Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received

BROWNE, Hayley 1,682

PRICE, Keith 1,633

BURNSIDE, Louise 996

GOODCHILD, Karl 964

COTTER-ARLIDGE, Leanne 624

INFORMAL 26

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 47

Onekawa-Tamatea Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received

MCGRATH, Richard 1,675

BROSNAN, Annette 1,628

LAWRENCE, Te Kira 646

INFORMAL 1

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 40

Nelson Park Ward (4 vacancies) Votes Received

MAWSON, Greg (Grego) 1,951

BOAG, Maxine 1,817

CROWN, Sally 1,562

GREIG, Juliet 1,524

OLSEN, Nigel 953

GEAR, Liz 366

INFORMAL 1

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 61

Taradale Ward (4 vacancies) Votes Received

TAYLOR, Graeme K 5,335

SIMPSON, Nigel 5,226

CHRYSTAL, Ronda 4,619

TAREHA, Chad 3,672

ROBERTS, Maria 2,918

INFORMAL 1

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 120

The voter return was 37.71%, being 17,331 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.