Napier City Council Triennial Elections Progress Results

The progress result for the Napier City Council elections held on Saturday 8th October is as follows.
This result is based upon the counting of approximately 90% of the returned votes. The progress result does not include some special votes and votes returned today that are still in transit to the processing centre. The outcome of these elections may change once all votes have been counted.
Mayoralty Votes Received
WISE, Kirsten 8,397
SIMPSON, Nigel 6,499
SMITH, John C 798
INFORMAL 15
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 332
Ahuriri Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received
BROWNE, Hayley 1,682
PRICE, Keith 1,633
BURNSIDE, Louise 996
GOODCHILD, Karl 964
COTTER-ARLIDGE, Leanne 624
INFORMAL 26
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 47
Onekawa-Tamatea Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received
MCGRATH, Richard 1,675
BROSNAN, Annette 1,628
LAWRENCE, Te Kira 646
INFORMAL 1
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 40
Nelson Park Ward (4 vacancies) Votes Received
MAWSON, Greg (Grego) 1,951
BOAG, Maxine 1,817
CROWN, Sally 1,562
GREIG, Juliet 1,524
OLSEN, Nigel 953
GEAR, Liz 366
INFORMAL 1
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 61
Taradale Ward (4 vacancies) Votes Received
TAYLOR, Graeme K 5,335
SIMPSON, Nigel 5,226
CHRYSTAL, Ronda 4,619
TAREHA, Chad 3,672
ROBERTS, Maria 2,918
INFORMAL 1
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 120
The voter return was 37.71%, being 17,331 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.
