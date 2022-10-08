Clutha District Council election - progress results released

Saturday, 8 October, 2022 - 14:23

The progress results have been released for the 2022 Clutha District Council elections.

Thank you to all the candidates for standing and everyone who voted.

Mayor (elected 'at large')

CADOGAN, Bryan, 2500

GRAHAM, Bruce Roger, 1444

OATS, Gail Ann, 825

MCDONALD, Chris (independent), 425

Informal, 4

Blank, 97

Councillors (14)

Balclutha Ward (4)

PAYNE, Ken, 1147

LUDEMANN, Alison Joan, 986

BARRON, Kevin (Clutha Residents and Ratepayers Association), 846

FELTS, Wayne, 690

DODDS, Brodie Nicole (independent), 675

LINKLATER Beth (Clutha Residents and Ratepayers Association), 509

HANLON Paul, 360

DONG, Changrong, 285

Informal, 3

Blank, 42

Bruce Ward (3)

FINCH, Gaynor, 823

VOLLWEILER, Bruce Peter, 757

MCCROSTIE, Dean, 663

FROST, Larry Alan, 496

SMITHIES, Peter (independent), 264

MORRIS Des, 157

Informal, 0

Blank, 18

Catlins Ward (1)

CATHERWOOD, Dane Joel, 294

BARRETT, Lynelle, 95

Informal, 1

Blank, 10

Clinton Ward (1)

MACKIE, Brent John, 180

THOMSON, Jo-Anne Janetta, 165

Informal, 0

Blank, 5

Clutha Valley Ward (1)

MCATAMNEY, Simon (independent), 272

BARRETT, Phil, 64

TAPP, Therron Robert (independent), 33

Informal, 0

Blank, 6

Kaitangata-Matau Ward (1)

GRAHAM, Bruce Roger, 194

OATS, Gail Ann, 76

Informal, 0

Blank, 3

Lawrence-Tuapeka Ward (1)

MARTIN, Jock, 247

DOWLE, Peta, 120

Informal, 0

Blank, 7

West Otago Ward (2)

HERBERT, John, 527

KENNEDY, Michele, 439

BROCK, Bronwyn (independent), 132

LIVINGSTON, Christine, 82

Informal, 1

Blank, 7

Community Boards

West Otago Community Board (6)

ROULSTON, Linda, 524

HANNA Barbara, 522

ROBERTSON, Bruce, 504

RICHARDSON Sonia, 472

CRAWFORD, Cecil James, 398

DIAMOND, Mark, 280

MILLS, Patrick (independent), 198

Informal, 0

Blank, 9

Preliminary results will be released on the council website on Sunday, 9 October. The final results will be released on 13 October.

Lawrence-Tuapeka Community Board and Clutha Health Incorporated members were elected unopposed. Clutha Licensing Trust results will be published on the trust's website - clt-trust.co.nz.