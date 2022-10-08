Provisional Results for Horowhenua District Council

Saturday, 8 October, 2022 - 14:25

Progress Results indicate Mayor and eight new Councillors at Horowhenua District Council

Early results have revealed Horowhenua District residents voted Bernie Wanden as the clear winner for Mayor and preliminary results show that we will have eight new Councillors.

The Progress Results are votes counted by electionz.com in Christchurch as at 12 noon on Saturday 8 October 2022.

The voter return is currently 40.34% or 10,325 votes, which does not yet include votes received today and are in transit to the processing centre and special votes. Thanks to everyone that made the effort to get out and vote.

Preliminary results will be available tomorrow, with the final results autheniticated declared by Friday 14 October.

The Progress Results for Horowhenua District Council and Te Awahou Foxton Community Board in order of their results are attached.