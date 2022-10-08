Progress results - Selwyn District Council local elections 2022

|
The progress result for the Selwyn District Council elections held on Saturday 8th October is as follows.
This result is based upon the counting of approximately 90% of the returned votes. The progress result does not include some special votes and votes returned today that are still in transit to the processing centre. The outcome of these elections may change once all votes have been counted.
Mayoralty Votes Received
BROUGHTON, Sam 13,584
PAYNE, Calvin Know Payne - Know Gain 2,817
WOODS, Bill 1,688
INFORMAL 6
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 342
Malvern Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received
GLIDDON, Lydia Independent 2,260
MUGFORD, Bob Independent 1,635
GALLAGHER, Jenny 1,444
WILSHIRE, Samuel 1,347
SAMUEL, Samantha 1,307
CLEMENS, Andrea Independent 579
INFORMAL 3
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 92
Rolleston Ward (3 vacancies) Votes Received
DEAN, Phil 2,973
REID, Nicole 2,703
MCINNES, Sophie 2,102
PRATAP, Moneel Your life is my life - Independent 1,917
PAYNE, Calvin Know Payne - Know Gain 1,416
STENHOUSE, Mel Independent 1,338
INFORMAL 0
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 86
Ellesmere Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received
EPIHA, Shane Ngapou O Te Hahi Independent 1,877
MUNDT, Elizabeth Independent 1,450
ARCHER, Elle Independent 1,277
INFORMAL 1
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 103
Springs Ward (3 vacancies) Votes Received
LYALL, Malcolm 3,944
MILLER, Grant 3,900
HASSON, Debra Independent 3,038
COLLOTY, Dave Independent 2,077
INFORMAL 0
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 222
Malvern Community Board
Tawera Community Subdivision (1 vacancy) Votes Received
ELLIS, Sean 457
WOODS, Bill 246
FROST, Vicky 143
INFORMAL 4
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 50
Hawkins Subdivision (2 Vacancies)
No election required. The following are elected
MAY, Ken
NU’U, Sharn
West Melton Subdivision
No election required. The following are elected
PAYNE, Calvin Know Payne, Know Gain
RUSSELL, Bruce
The voter return was 38.17%, being 18,435 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.
