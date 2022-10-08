Progress results - Selwyn District Council local elections 2022

Saturday, 8 October, 2022 - 14:32

The progress result for the Selwyn District Council elections held on Saturday 8th October is as follows.

This result is based upon the counting of approximately 90% of the returned votes. The progress result does not include some special votes and votes returned today that are still in transit to the processing centre. The outcome of these elections may change once all votes have been counted.

Mayoralty Votes Received

BROUGHTON, Sam 13,584

PAYNE, Calvin Know Payne - Know Gain 2,817

WOODS, Bill 1,688

INFORMAL 6

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 342

Malvern Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received

GLIDDON, Lydia Independent 2,260

MUGFORD, Bob Independent 1,635

GALLAGHER, Jenny 1,444

WILSHIRE, Samuel 1,347

SAMUEL, Samantha 1,307

CLEMENS, Andrea Independent 579

INFORMAL 3

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 92

Rolleston Ward (3 vacancies) Votes Received

DEAN, Phil 2,973

REID, Nicole 2,703

MCINNES, Sophie 2,102

PRATAP, Moneel Your life is my life - Independent 1,917

PAYNE, Calvin Know Payne - Know Gain 1,416

STENHOUSE, Mel Independent 1,338

INFORMAL 0

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 86

Ellesmere Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received

EPIHA, Shane Ngapou O Te Hahi Independent 1,877

MUNDT, Elizabeth Independent 1,450

ARCHER, Elle Independent 1,277

INFORMAL 1

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 103

Springs Ward (3 vacancies) Votes Received

LYALL, Malcolm 3,944

MILLER, Grant 3,900

HASSON, Debra Independent 3,038

COLLOTY, Dave Independent 2,077

INFORMAL 0

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 222

Malvern Community Board

Tawera Community Subdivision (1 vacancy) Votes Received

ELLIS, Sean 457

WOODS, Bill 246

FROST, Vicky 143

INFORMAL 4

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 50

Hawkins Subdivision (2 Vacancies)

No election required. The following are elected

MAY, Ken

NU’U, Sharn

West Melton Subdivision

No election required. The following are elected

PAYNE, Calvin Know Payne, Know Gain

RUSSELL, Bruce

The voter return was 38.17%, being 18,435 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.