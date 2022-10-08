Dunedin City Council election - progress results now available

|
Progress results for the Dunedin City Council elections are now available on our website: www.dunedin.govt.nz/elections
This is based on approximately 90% of ordinary votes cast. There are approximately 10% of ordinary votes in transit. The preliminary results may be available later this evening.
