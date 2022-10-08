National congratulates mayors and councillors - Christopher Luxon

Saturday, 8 October, 2022 - 16:03

National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today.

"I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting as many of them as possible in the coming months," Mr Luxon says.

"National will work with local government to build more liveable cities and regions and support them to tackle issues like infrastructure, housing and water.

"I want to say a big thank you to everyone who put themselves forward as a candidate. With Labour tearing out the heart of local government with its Three Waters reforms, the role of local democracy has never been more important.

"National will repeal Labour's Three Waters reforms and ensure water assets remain in local ownership."