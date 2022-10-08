Saturday, 8 October, 2022 - 16:17

The progress results for Hamilton City Council’s elections show Paula Southgate has been re-elected as Mayor.

Hamilton City Council election progress results

Southgate has received 13,693 votes so far, with Geoff Taylor in second with 12,395.

The following candidates have been provisionally elected as Hamilton City councillors:

East Ward

Ryan Hamilton Anna Casey-Cox Maxine van Oosten Mark Donovan Andrew Bydder Kesh Naidoo-Rauf

West Ward

Geoff Taylor Angela O’Leary Ewan Wilson Sarah Thomson Emma Pike Louise Hutt

Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward

Moko Tauariki Te Pora Thompson

These results do not include approximately 2800 votes received at drive-through voting and ballot boxes across the city today, or any special votes.

Preliminary results, released tomorrow, will include all votes cast today, but no special votes.

The final results (preliminary results + all special votes) will be announced on Thursday 13 October.

